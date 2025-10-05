Sebastian Szymanski could leave Fenerbahce in the january transfer window!

Szymanski's agent recently stated in an interview with the Polish press that the star player had received offers from two of Europe's top five leagues, but Jose Mourinho did not allow the transfer. Now, the Polish media reports that Szymanski has attracted interest from the Bundesliga and the Premier League. The report emphasizes that the player could leave Fenerbahce during the mid-season transfer window.
