CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
  1. FOTOMAÇ TV
    1. Beşiktaş
    2. Fenerbahçe
    3. Galatasaray
    4. Trabzonspor
    5. Futbol
    6. Basketbol
    7. Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
    8. DİZİ
    9. Diğer Sporlar
  2. TV YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber
    2. A Spor
    3. A News
    4. ATV
    5. A2TV
    6. Apara
  3. RADYO YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber Radyo
    2. A Spor Radyo
    3. A News Radio
    4. Radyo Turkuvaz
    5. Turkuvaz Romantik
    6. Turkuvaz Efsane
    7. Vav Radyo
    8. Radyo Soft
    9. Radyo Energy
    10. Turkuvaz Anadolu
  1. GALERİ
  2. Son Eklenenler
  3. Beşiktaş
  4. Fenerbahçe
  5. Galatasaray
  6. Trabzonspor
  7. Futbol
  8. Basketbol
  9. Genel
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Fenerbahçe Sebastian Szymanski could leave Fenerbahce in the january transfer window!

Sebastian Szymanski could leave Fenerbahce in the january transfer window!

With the January transfer window still some time away, a striking claim has emerged regarding Fenerbahce. It has been suggested that Sebastian Szymanski, whose name was linked with departure rumors during the summer transfer period, might bid farewell to the yellow-and-navy side in January. Here are the details...

Fenerbahçe Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 05 Ekim 2025 Pazar 12:07 Güncelleme Tarihi: 05 Ekim 2025 Pazar 12:07
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Sebastian Szymanski could leave Fenerbahce in the january transfer window!

Szymanski's agent recently stated in an interview with the Polish press that the star player had received offers from two of Europe's top five leagues, but Jose Mourinho did not allow the transfer. Now, the Polish media reports that Szymanski has attracted interest from the Bundesliga and the Premier League. The report emphasizes that the player could leave Fenerbahce during the mid-season transfer window.

F.Bahçeli o isim ara transferde yolcu!
Ahmet Çakar'dan Yasin Kol'a sert eleştiri!
DİĞER
Gözleri KaraDeniz'de Azil sonunda Maçariler’in başına geçti
CANLI ANLATIM | Mısır tarih verdi: Hamas ve İsrail rehine takası için müzakerelere başlıyor! Heyetler Kahire'de
İşte Beşiktaş soyunma odasında konuşulanlar!
G.Saray'ın yıldızına Ada'dan talip!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
6
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Samsunspor-F.Bahçe maçı öncesi son notlar! Samsunspor-F.Bahçe maçı öncesi son notlar! 11:43
İşte Beşiktaş soyunma odasında konuşulanlar! İşte Beşiktaş soyunma odasında konuşulanlar! 11:42
Celta Vigo-Atletico Madrid maçı ne zaman? Celta Vigo-Atletico Madrid maçı ne zaman? 11:39
Espanyol-Real Betis maçı ne zaman? Espanyol-Real Betis maçı ne zaman? 11:35
Real Sociedad-Rayo Vallecano maçı ne zaman? Real Sociedad-Rayo Vallecano maçı ne zaman? 11:32
Fatma Damla Altın'dan gümüş madalya başarısı! Fatma Damla Altın'dan gümüş madalya başarısı! 11:32
Daha Eski
Sevilla-Barcelona maçı detayları! Sevilla-Barcelona maçı detayları! 11:29
Deportivo Alaves-Elche maçı ne zaman? Deportivo Alaves-Elche maçı ne zaman? 11:22
Süper Lig ekibi ayrılığı açıkladı! Süper Lig ekibi ayrılığı açıkladı! 11:19
Juventus-Milan maçı detayları Juventus-Milan maçı detayları 11:10
Aldeguer’den Mandalika’da zafer! Aldeguer’den Mandalika’da zafer! 11:07
Napoli-Genoa maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda? | İtalya Serie A Napoli-Genoa maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda? | İtalya Serie A 11:03