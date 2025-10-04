CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Haberler Fenerbahçe Dominik Livakovic faces disappointment on loan at Girona from Fenerbahçe

Dominik Livakovic faces disappointment on loan at Girona from Fenerbahçe

A significant development has emerged regarding Dominik Livakovic who left Fenerbahçe on loan during the last summer transfer window. The experienced player has yet to receive any playing time at his new club. Here are the details...

04 Ekim 2025
Dominik Livakovic faces disappointment on loan at Girona from Fenerbahçe

Just before the European transfer window closed, Fenerbahçe loaned Dominik Livakovic to La Liga side Girona, and an important update has surfaced about the Croatian goalkeeper. After guarding Fenerbahçe's goal for two seasons, Livakovic, hoping for a fresh start, has faced disappointment. As La Liga reaches its 8th week, Girona, sitting at the bottom of the table with 3 points, has not given Livakovic a single minute in an official match. The 30-year-old goalkeeper has fallen behind Paulo Gazzaniga in the competition for the starting spot. According to a report by Spanish outlet Besoccer, Gazzaniga has put an end to discussions about who will guard Girona's goal. The Argentine goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in Girona's match against Espanyol in La Liga's 7th week, delivering a performance that contrasted sharply with his early-season form. Additionally, another Besoccer report highlighted that Girona's head coach, Michel, faces critical upcoming matches against Valencia and Barcelona. It was emphasized that if Girona fails to win their home game against Valencia and cannot secure points in the away match against Barcelona after the international break, Michel could find himself in a very difficult position.

