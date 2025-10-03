CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Berke Özer Headlines in France: "Mission Accomplished"

Berke Özer Headlines in France: "Mission Accomplished"

In the second matchday of the UEFA Europa League group stage, Lille secured a 1-0 away victory against Roma. Turkish international goalkeeper Berke Özer, representing the French club, left a significant mark on the match by saving three consecutive penalties. His outstanding performance was prominently featured in the French media. Below are the details.

Fenerbahçe Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 03 Ekim 2025 Cuma 10:18 Güncelleme Tarihi: 03 Ekim 2025 Cuma 10:18
Berke Özer Headlines in France: "Mission Accomplished"

Lille faced Roma away in the second round of the UEFA Europa League group stage and emerged victorious with a 6th-minute goal scored by Hakon Arnar Haraldsson. However, the standout performer of the evening was Turkish goalkeeper Berke Özer, who made a remarkable impact by saving three penalties in succession.

Özer's exceptional display was highlighted by the renowned French sports daily L'Équipe, which featured him on its front page under the headline: "ÖZER: MISSION ACCOMPLISHED." The publication wrote:

"A major achievement for Lille on Roma's home ground. The man of the match was LOSC's goalkeeper, who delivered an unforgettable performance by saving three penalties. On Sunday evening, Bruno Genesio's squad will host PSG in Ligue 1."

