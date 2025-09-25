Domenico Tedesco's future at Fenerbahce is uncertain

The 3-1 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb has sparked debate over coach Domenico Tedesco's decisions. The young manager's starting eleven caused major shock: Caglar Soyuncu was used at right back, while Semedo played as a defensive midfielder. Tedesco's Fenerbahce also fell short statistically, losing 61–30 in duels and 19–7 in aerial battles, a weakness that directly contributed to the goals conceded. The defense became the main target of criticism.

This was Tedesco's first loss in his fourth game in charge. He had started with a 1-0 win over Trabzonspor, followed by draws against Alanyaspor (2-2) and Kasimpasa (1-1). However, the Europa League defeat and the team's ineffective football have raised serious questions about the German coach's future.

After the match, Tedesco downplayed the defeat, saying: "We needed to show a reaction. I saw progress in tempo and pressing. We started the game well but conceded goals we should not have. The positions of Caglar and Semedo were not the problem. We lost too many duels, and we must improve that."

According to reports from Sabah, Sunday's league clash against Antalyaspor will be a decisive test for Tedesco. If president Sadettin Saran and the board lose patience, parting ways with Tedesco before the international break and handing the team to Aykut Kocaman and Volkan Demirel is a strong possibility.

Before becoming the President of Fenerbahce, Saran had already offered Kocaman and Demirel executive roles, but both declined, wishing to remain on the sideline. In case of a coaching change, it is expected that Kocaman will return as head coach, with Demirel as his assistant.

Aykut Kocaman previously managed Fenerbahce between 2010–2013 and 2017–2018, winning one Super Lig title, two Turkish Cups, and leading the team to a UEFA Europa League semifinal.