Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
West Ham United are interested in Jayden Oosterwolde!

West Ham United are interested in Jayden Oosterwolde!

One of Fenerbahce's most important defenders this season, Jayden Oosterwolde, has attracted interest from England. The Premier League giant West Ham United will closely monitor the Dutch defender until the winter transfer window. Here are the details...

West Ham United are interested in Jayden Oosterwolde!

Premier League side West Ham United will closely monitor the Dutch defender until the winter transfer window. The English club, which had already tested the waters during the summer, is expected to return with an official approach in January.

At Fenerbahce, head coach Domenico Tedesco is not keen on the player's sale. Tedesco has informed sporting director Devin Ozek that Oosterwolde remains a key figure in his plans.

Oosterwolde joined Fenerbahce from Parma during the winter of the 2022/23 season. Under Ismail Kartal in 2023/24, he stood out with strong performances as a center-back. Although a serious injury sidelined him at the start of the 2024/25 season, the Dutchman signed a contract extension last summer, committing to the club until 2028.

Now back in action for the 2025/26 season, the 24-year-old has already made nine appearances, starting in eight of them. While he has yet to record a goal or assist, his current market value is listed at €13 million.

