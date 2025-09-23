Diego Carlos Puts on a Show After Transfer from Fenerbahce to Como

CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Diego Carlos, who was loaned by Fenerbahce to Italian Serie A club Como, stole the show in the match against Fiorentina. The star player received great acclaim for his performance.

Giriş Tarihi: 23 Eylül 2025 Salı 10:26 Güncelleme Tarihi: 23 Eylül 2025 Salı 10:45
Brazilian center-back Diego Carlos, who was loaned by Fenerbahce to Serie A side Como at the beginning of the season, made his debut for his new team and received applause for his performance.

The Italian team faced one of the league's strong teams, Fiorentina, away from home, and secured an important 2-1 victory. Diego Carlos started the match in the first eleven and remained on the field for 90 minutes.

AMONG THE BEST ON THE FIELD

The experienced defender not only fulfilled his duties but also stood out with his statistics, making him one of the prominent players of the match. With a match rating of 7.3, he was among the best footballers on the field.

Here are Diego Carlos's standout statistics:

Touches: 41

Passes: 24/29

Long passes: 3/5

Ground duels: 4/5

Aerial duels: 1/1

Clearances: 6

Interceptions: 1

Tackles: 1

