CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
  1. FOTOMAÇ TV
    1. Beşiktaş
    2. Fenerbahçe
    3. Galatasaray
    4. Trabzonspor
    5. Futbol
    6. Basketbol
    7. Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
    8. DİZİ
    9. Diğer Sporlar
  2. TV YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber
    2. A Spor
    3. A News
    4. ATV
    5. A2TV
    6. Apara
  3. RADYO YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber Radyo
    2. A Spor Radyo
    3. A News Radio
    4. Radyo Turkuvaz
    5. Turkuvaz Romantik
    6. Turkuvaz Efsane
    7. Vav Radyo
    8. Radyo Soft
    9. Radyo Energy
    10. Turkuvaz Anadolu
  1. GALERİ
  2. Son Eklenenler
  3. Beşiktaş
  4. Fenerbahçe
  5. Galatasaray
  6. Trabzonspor
  7. Futbol
  8. Basketbol
  9. Genel
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Fenerbahçe Real Betis fans launch campaign to sign Sofyan Amrabat permanently

Real Betis fans launch campaign to sign Sofyan Amrabat permanently

A significant development has occurred regarding Sofyan Amrabat, who joined Real Betis on loan from Fenerbahçe during the summer transfer window. The Moroccan midfielder has reportedly impressed the Spanish club, and it is understood that the fans are preparing a noteworthy initiative aimed at securing his permanent transfer. Further details below...

Fenerbahçe Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 23 Eylül 2025 Salı 00:52 Güncelleme Tarihi: 23 Eylül 2025 Salı 00:53
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Real Betis fans launch campaign to sign Sofyan Amrabat permanently

An important development has taken place regarding Sofyan Amrabat, one of the players who departed from Fenerbahçe during the summer transfer window. The Moroccan midfielder, who was loaned out to Spanish La Liga side Real Betis, has impressed the Spanish club with his performances. It has been revealed that fans have made a remarkable offer to help secure Amrabat's permanent transfer.

THEY WILL LAUNCH A CAMPAIGN!

According to a report by Spanish outlet Gol Digital, Real Betis supporters are willing to contribute toward paying a portion of Amrabat's transfer fee and are preparing to launch a fundraising campaign for this purpose.

The report also emphasized that Real Betis may face challenges during negotiations with Fenerbahçe over Amrabat's transfer fee, as the Turkish club is expected to demand a high price.

REKLAM - Türk Telekom
Ballon d'Or ödülü Dembele'nin!
DİĞER
Jose Mourinho'dan çok çarpıcı Fenerbahçe itirafı! "Ali Koç'un seçilememesi..."
Başkan Erdoğan BM kürsüsünde Gazze'nin sesi oldu! "Vicdanı olan Gazze'ye sessiz kalamaz" | Mikrofon sesi neden kesildi? İletişim Başkanlığı açıkladı
Buruk'tan Yunus ve Jakobs açıklaması!
Cimbom Aslantepe'de kara bulutları dağıttı!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Napoli kayıpsız devam etti! Napoli kayıpsız devam etti! 00:20
Ballon d'Or ödülü Dembele'nin! Ballon d'Or ödülü Dembele'nin! 23:51
Buruk'tan Osimhen açıklaması! Buruk'tan Osimhen açıklaması! 23:31
Fransa'da dev mücadelenin galibi Marsilya! Fransa'da dev mücadelenin galibi Marsilya! 22:59
Jasikevicius: EuroBasket'in en iyisi Türkiye Jasikevicius: EuroBasket'in en iyisi Türkiye 22:39
Uçar: Yine bireysel hatalar yaptık Uçar: Yine bireysel hatalar yaptık 22:35
Daha Eski
Kopa Trophy yine Yamal'ın! Kopa Trophy yine Yamal'ın! 22:22
Torreira neden golüne sevinmediğini açıkladı! Torreira neden golüne sevinmediğini açıkladı! 22:18
Akgün: Daha iyi G.Saray olacak Akgün: Daha iyi G.Saray olacak 22:14
Buruk'tan Yunus ve Jakobs açıklaması! Buruk'tan Yunus ve Jakobs açıklaması! 22:12
Singo: Şampiyonlar Ligi'nin telafisini gösterdik Singo: Şampiyonlar Ligi'nin telafisini gösterdik 22:11
Cimbom Aslantepe'de kara bulutları dağıttı! Cimbom Aslantepe'de kara bulutları dağıttı! 21:54