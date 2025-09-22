Real Betis fans launch campaign to sign Sofyan Amrabat permanently

An important development has taken place regarding Sofyan Amrabat, one of the players who departed from Fenerbahçe during the summer transfer window. The Moroccan midfielder, who was loaned out to Spanish La Liga side Real Betis, has impressed the Spanish club with his performances. It has been revealed that fans have made a remarkable offer to help secure Amrabat's permanent transfer.

THEY WILL LAUNCH A CAMPAIGN!

According to a report by Spanish outlet Gol Digital, Real Betis supporters are willing to contribute toward paying a portion of Amrabat's transfer fee and are preparing to launch a fundraising campaign for this purpose.

The report also emphasized that Real Betis may face challenges during negotiations with Fenerbahçe over Amrabat's transfer fee, as the Turkish club is expected to demand a high price.