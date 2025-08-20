CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
"I Chose Fenerbahce, Not Benfica"

"I Chose Fenerbahce, Not Benfica"

Fenerbahce's new signing, Semedo, spoke about his transfer process.

20 Ağustos 2025
"I Chose Fenerbahce, Not Benfica"

Semedo, one of Fenerbahce's new acquisitions, touched on his transfer process. Stating that Benfica also wanted him but he chose Fenerbahce, Semedo said, "Before getting on the plane, I also spoke with Vítor Pereira. He said very positive things. Benfica contacted me. I wanted to return to Portugal, but I made this decision because Fenerbahce is an incredible club."

