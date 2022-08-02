Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce reach agreement in principle to sign North Macedonian left-back Alioski on loan

Fenerbahce reach agreement in principle to sign North Macedonian left-back Alioski on loan

Fenerbahce confirmed Monday that they have reached a deal in principle with Saudi Arabian football club Al-Ahli to sign left-back Ezgjan Alioski on loan.

Fenerbahçe Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 02 Ağustos 2022 Salı 07:16
Fenerbahce reach agreement in principle to sign North Macedonian left-back Alioski on loan

Fenerbahce confirmed Monday that they have reached a deal in principle with Saudi Arabian football club Al-Ahli to sign left-back Ezgjan Alioski on loan.

In a statement, the Turkish side said that Alioski would come to Istanbul to complete the transfer process.

The 30-year-old formerly made appearances for England's Leeds United and Al-Ahli Saudi FC.

The North Macedonian produced six goals and nine assists in 30 matches for Al-Ahli last season.

The terms of the contract, including salary and duration, were not disclosed.



DİĞER
Körpecik anne Sibel Can güzelliğiyle hayran bıraktı! Sibel Can'ın oğlu Engincan Ural'dan nostaljik kare ile kutlama!
İzmir Dikili'deki haşema yasağına ayrımcılık cezası! 3 kişi hakkında kamu davası açıldı
Fenerbahçe'den Mert Günok hamlesi! İşte diğer isimler
Kartal Emirhan'ın alternatifini buldu!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Fenerbahce reach agreement with Brazilian defender Peres
Dynamo Kyiv beat Fenerbahce to advance to 3rd round of CL qualification
1 AĞUSTOS KABİNE TOPLANTISI KARARLARI
Çeyrek altın ne kadar? Gram altın kaç TL?
DOLAR NE KADAR OLDU? 1 AĞUSTOS 2022 altın gram fiyatı
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Emirhan Topçu atağı Emirhan Topçu atağı 06:22
Yunus için transfer kararı! Ayrılıyor mu? Yunus için transfer kararı! Ayrılıyor mu? 01:24
Aslan'a İtalyan stoper! Aslan'a İtalyan stoper! 01:21
Aslan'a İtalyan stoper! Aslan'a İtalyan stoper! 01:09
🔴 A SPOR CANLI YAYIN | Sabah Sporu 🔴 A SPOR CANLI YAYIN | Sabah Sporu 00:35
Galatasaray Uruguaylı yıldızla anlaştı Galatasaray Uruguaylı yıldızla anlaştı 00:33
Daha Eski
Beşiktaş'ın yeni sol beki Masuaku İstanbul'da! Beşiktaş'ın yeni sol beki Masuaku İstanbul'da! 00:33
Takımdan ayrılmak istiyordu Jesus engel oldu! Takımdan ayrılmak istiyordu Jesus engel oldu! 00:33
F.Bahçe Alioski'yi açıkladı! F.Bahçe Alioski'yi açıkladı! 00:32
Pelkas İngiltere yolcusu Pelkas İngiltere yolcusu 00:30
Başkan Erdoğan Trabzonspor'u kabul etti Başkan Erdoğan Trabzonspor'u kabul etti 00:29
Marcao gözyaşlarını tutamadı! "İdolüm..." Marcao gözyaşlarını tutamadı! "İdolüm..." 00:29