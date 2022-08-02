Fenerbahce reach agreement in principle to sign North Macedonian left-back Alioski on loan

Fenerbahce confirmed Monday that they have reached a deal in principle with Saudi Arabian football club Al-Ahli to sign left-back Ezgjan Alioski on loan.

In a statement, the Turkish side said that Alioski would come to Istanbul to complete the transfer process.

The 30-year-old formerly made appearances for England's Leeds United and Al-Ahli Saudi FC.

The North Macedonian produced six goals and nine assists in 30 matches for Al-Ahli last season.

The terms of the contract, including salary and duration, were not disclosed.