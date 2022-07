Fenerbahce on Thursday announced they have reached an agreement in principle with Olympique Marseille to sign Brazilian defender Luan Peres.

In a statement, the Turkish football club said Peres would come to Istanbul to complete his move and transfer process.

The 28-year-old has also played for Fluminense, Club Brugge, Santos FC, and Olympique Marseille. He made three assists in 49 matches for the French Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille last season.