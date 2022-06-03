Haberler Fenerbahçe Jorge Jesus appointed new Fenerbahce head coach

Fenerbahce appointed Jorge Jesus as head coach on a one-year contract, the Turkish football club announced on Thursday.

Fenerbahçe Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 03 Haziran 2022 Cuma 07:36
"The world-famous Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, who had 19 major titles in 3 different countries, 4 of which are league titles, will be heading Fenerbahçe for a season," Fenerbahce said on Twitter.

The Istanbul side revealed on the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that Jesus will receive 3 million euros ($3.2 million) for the 2022-23 season.

Jesus managed 15 different clubs in over 30 years of his career and had 2.04 average points per game in 834 matches.

The 68-year-old clinched a total of 19 trophies in total, both national and international scales.

He has led Portugal's Sporting, Benfica and Braga, and Brazilian side Flamengo.

Jesus won three Portuguese Primeira Liga titles with Benfica (2010, 2014, 2015) and led Flamengo to win the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Serie A title in 2019.

He arrived in Istanbul on a private jet on Wednesday to discuss the final details of the deal.

An official signing ceremony is expected to be held at 1200 GMT at the Ulker Stadium, Fenerbahce's home ground, on Friday.



