Fenerbahce guard Ismet Akpınar was the game's highest scorer with 21 points.

The winning team's French star Nando De Colo added 17 points.

Darussafaka were led by Troy Caupain as the US guard scored 15 points for the home team.

Turkish point guard Dogus Ozdemiroglu racked up 12 points for Darussafaka

Fenerbahce Beko won the semifinal series 3-1 to play against Anadolu Efes or Galatasaray Nef in the final.