Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce beat Galatasaray 2-0 in Super Lig derby

Fenerbahce beat Galatasaray 2-0 in Super Lig derby

Fenerbahce won the Turkish Super Lig derby against Galatasaray 2-0 in week 32 game on Sunday.

Fenerbahçe Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 11 Nisan 2022 Pazartesi 07:47
Fenerbahce beat Galatasaray 2-0 in Super Lig derby

Miha Zajc opened the score in the 26th minute and the first half ended 1-0 at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

Fenerbahce made it 2-0 with Serdar Dursun's goal in the 68th minute and the match ended 2-0.

Fenerbahce placed are now placed second with 59 points, while Galatasaray lay at the 14th spot with 41 points in the Super Lig standings.

Super Lig results:

Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor-GZT Giresunspor: 0-1

Demir Grup Sivasspor-Medipol Basaksehir: 0-2

Adana Demirspor-Altay: 3-1

Fenerbahce-Galatasaray: 2-0

DİĞER
Süt Kardeşler'in güzel Afife'si meğer usta oyuncunun eşiymiş... Süt Kardeşler'in Afife'si hakkındaki gerçekle şaşırttı!
İBB'nin Belgard Ormanı'na yaptığı fahiş zam Merve Boluğur'u çilenden çıkardı! "Orman mı alıyorum"
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor