Fenerbahce beat Galatasaray 2-0 in Super Lig derby

Miha Zajc opened the score in the 26th minute and the first half ended 1-0 at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

Fenerbahce made it 2-0 with Serdar Dursun's goal in the 68th minute and the match ended 2-0.

Fenerbahce placed are now placed second with 59 points, while Galatasaray lay at the 14th spot with 41 points in the Super Lig standings.

Super Lig results:

Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor-GZT Giresunspor: 0-1

Demir Grup Sivasspor-Medipol Basaksehir: 0-2

Adana Demirspor-Altay: 3-1

Fenerbahce-Galatasaray: 2-0