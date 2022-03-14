Fenerbahce beat Alanyaspor 5-2 in Turkish Super Lig

Fenerbahce's Diego Rossi scored the only goal of the first half in the 26th minute at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium in Alanya.

German star Mesut Ozil scored the second goal of the Yellow Canaries with a penalty kick in the 50th minute.

Alanyaspor took one back with Tayfur Bingol just three minutes later. Bingol scored another goal and equalized the score in the 67th minute.

Fenerbahce's 17-year-old star Arda Guler scored his maiden goal for his team in the 78th minute.

Dimitris Pelkas made it 4-2 for Fenerbahce in the 90th minute and just before the game ended Mergim Berisha scored the last goal of the game.

Fenerbahce placed third with 50 points, after their fourth victory in the last five games, while Aytemiz Alanyaspor are in the 5th spot with 46 points.

Sunday's Results:

Yukatel Kayserispor-Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 2-3

Adana Demirspor-Demir Grup Sivasspor: 2-3

Aytemiz Alanyaspor-Fenerbahçe: 2-5