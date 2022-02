The first half ended in a goalless draw at the Ulker Stadium, Istanbul. But Berkay Ozcan scored a short-range goal in the 61st minute, ending his team's two-match losing streak.

Fenerbahce, who failed to create enough chances on goal during the match, suffered seventh defeat of the season and are ranked sixth in the table with 37 points.

Basaksehir jumped to the fifth place, overtaking Fenerbahce on goal difference.