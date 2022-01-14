Fenerbahce appoints Ismail Kartal as new head coach

In an online statement, the club said Kartal, 60, would manage the team until the end of the season.

The Yellow Canaries also thanked Kartal for his devotion and for being ready to serve Fenerbahce "at all times and under all conditions."

Kartal had previously managed Fenerbahce in the 2014/15 season, bagging a Turkish Cup with the Yellow Canaries.

The former Fenerbahce player also coached several other teams, including Eskisehirspor, Gaziantepspor, Ankaragucu, Caykur Rizespor, Konyaspor, and Erzurumspor.