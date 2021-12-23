9-man Karagumruk earn 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce in Super Lig

Aleksandar Pesic defeated the offside trap with a great timed run to score one-on-one with goalkeeper Berke Ozer in the 31st minute, assisted by Ahmed Musa at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

But Fenerbahce responded nine minutes later as they were awarded a penalty following a handball by Burak Bekaroglu, who was shown a red card.

Bekaroglu's teammate Caner Erkin was also sent off after he argued with the referee and Karagumruk were reduced to nine men.

Mesut Ozil converted the penalty to score in his three consecutive league matches for the first time in his career, making the score 1-1.

Fenerbahce dominated the second half and went on several occasions but they could not achieve to score in the rest of the match.

Fenerbahce failed to win any of their last three matches in the league.

On Monday, Fenerbahce had terminated the contract of their Portuguese manager Vitor Pereira after a series of poor results this season.

They are currently at the fourth spot with 29 points.

Karagumruk have collected 26 points to be in the ninth spot.

Wednesday's results in Super Lig:

VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk- Fenerbahce: 1-1

Gaziantep FK - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 2-1

Atakas Hatayspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 1-3

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Caykur Rizespor: 1-1