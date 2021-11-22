Fenerbahce beat Galatasaray 2-1 in nail-biter Turkish Super Lig derby

Galatasaray hosted Fenerbahce at the most anticipated match of week 13 at Nef Stadium.

Mert Hakan Yandas made a long-range shot but it was saved by goalie Fernando Muslera in the third minute.

Then in the 11th minute, Fenerbahce goalkeeper Berke Ozer saved Algerian midfielder Sofiane Feghouli's close-range shot in the area.

Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu scored the opening for Galatasaray with a close-range finish in the 16th minute.

Romanian winger Olimpiu Morutan whipped the cross from the right flank to assist Akturkoglu.

In minute 31, Mesut Ozil made a run half the pitch and stayed one-on-one with Lions goalie Muslera.

Ozil leveled the game with a classy finish as Irfan Can Kahveci provided the assist for Ozil.

In minute 69, Galatasaray missed a chance to take the lead when Romanian midfielder Alexandru Cicaldau's close-range shot was saved by goalie Ozer.

Fenerbahce were reduced to 10 men after defender Marcel Tisserand was shown a red card for a foul on Akturkoglu in the 82nd minute.

After a minute, Galatasaray found the second goal with a header from Senegalese forward Mbaye Diagne but it was disallowed following a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) decision for a foul on Fenerbahce's Mergim Berisha.

In the 97th minute, Fenerbahce sealed a 2-1 win with a late goal by Portuguese midfielder Miguel Crespo da Silva.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim received a red card after arguing with the referee in the stoppage time.

Fenerbahce climbed to the fifth spot with 23 points while Galatasaray remained in the eighth spot with 21 points.

Galatasaray are yet to taste a home victory against Fenerbahce since the 2014-15 season.

Week 13 Fixtures & Results

Saturday:

Atakas Hatayspor - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 3-1

GZT Giresunspor - Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor: 1-0

Medipol Basaksehir - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 2-1

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Besiktas: 2-0

Sunday:

Kasimpasa - VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk: 1-3

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Caykur Rizespor: 3-0

Altay - Adana Demirspor: 1-3

Galatasaray - Fenerbahce: 1-2

Monday:

Trabzonspor - Gaziantep FK

Yukatel Kayserispor - Goztepe