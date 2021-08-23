Fenerbahce beat Antalyaspor 2-0 with late goals

Home team Fenerbahce broke the deadlock in the 89th minute at Ulker Stadium.

Slovenian midfielder Miha Zajc made a low shot to beat Antalyaspor goalkeeper Ruud Boffin.

Fenerbahce sealed the win in the 92nd minute as Ecuadoran forward Enner Valencia scored on a quick counter attack.

Fenerbahce star Mesut Ozil dribbled to enter the box and was one on one with Boffin.

He passed the ball to Valencia, who was running alongside him, and Valencia scored an open goal.

With six points, Fenerbahce are in second spot in the league, led by Altay, who also have six points.

Antalyaspor are currently in 14th position with one point.