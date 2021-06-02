Fenerbahce announces club will not continue with Belozoglu at helm

Ali Koc delivered a speech and answered questions on the club's official television channel where he gave Belozoglu the option to stay on as an assistant manager or leave the team.

He said Belozoglu shouldered great responsibility and tried his best to with whatever Fenerbahce asked of him and thanked him for his services before announcing that the team would like to work with a foreign manager.

Belozoglu, a veteran midfielder, was appointed temporary manager on March 25, 2021, and managed the team for almost half a season.

Fenerbahce finished in third place in the Super Lig this season with 82 points, missing the championship by just two points.