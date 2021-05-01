Fenerbahce to apply TFF for violation of law of game

In the statement, Fenerbahce said that the penalty, which was given to them in the 27th minute, was disallowed after the VAR (Video Assistant Referee ) review and this decision violated the law of the game.

The referee Yasar Kemal Ugurlu decided on a penalty kick after Enner Valencia was brought down in the penalty area, but VAR overturned this decision due to offside.

"The cancellation of the penalty decision is a clear violation of the relevant articles of the IFAB, an organization which set the rules of football around the world," Fenerbahce said on Friday.

The game should be replayed, Fenerbahce added.

Fenerbahce were held to a goalless draw against Aytemiz Alanyaspor, they are now in second with 73 points.

They will take on Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor on Monday. Besiktas will face Atakas Hatayspor on Saturday as they now have a considerable advantage in the title race, leading Super Lig with 78 points. Galatasaray have 72 points in the third spot with four games remaining, they will play against Genclerbirligi on Sunday.