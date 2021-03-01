Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce beat Trabzonspor to stay in title race

Fenerbahce on Sunday defeated 1-0 in their Turkish Super Lig match to keep the title race alive.

The visiting team Fenerbahce's Greek midfielder broke the deadlock in the 76th minute.

Pelkas' long range shot beat goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir as Fenerbahce took the lead at the . After the goal, Trabzonspor took risks in search for an equalizer.

In the 83rd minute, Trabzonspor forward 's header in the area hit the goalpost and went out. The Yellow Canaries clinched the 1-0 win in , a crucial victory that will keep them in the title race.

Fenerbahce are now in the third spot with 54 points, ahead of Trabzonspor which have 48 points. Leaders have 57 points, while second-placed Besiktas have 54 points.

Two Fenerbahce players, midfielder Mert Hakan Yandas and central defender , were shown yellow cards to be suspended for the next match. In the upcoming fixture, Fenerbahce will take on Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in Istanbul on Thursday.

Sunday's results:

Goztepe - Kasimpasa: 1-0

Trabzonspor - Fenerbahce: 0-1



