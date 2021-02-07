Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce 1-0 at Kadikoy

Fenerbahce hosted Galatasaray at the most anticipated game of week 24 at the Ulker Stadium.

In the 39th minute, Galatasaray goalie Fernando Muslera produced a brilliant save to tip over a strike from Jose Sosa. Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half.

Egyptian forward Mostafa Mohamed scored the winning goal with a close-range finish in the 54th minute.

In the 75th minute, Ozan Tufan equalized the game with a header but the goal was disallowed for offside after a Video Assistant Referee --VAR-- review. Mesut Ozil entered the game in the second half. A free-kick from him was also saved by Muslera.

The game ended with a 1-0 score in Kadikoy.

Following this result, Galatasaray climbed to Super Lig's top spot with 48 points, ahead of second-place Fenerbahce on goal difference.