07 Şubat 2021 Pazar 09:04
Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce 1-0 at Kadikoy

Fenerbahce hosted at the most anticipated game of week 24 at the Ulker Stadium.

In the 39th minute, Galatasaray goalie produced a brilliant save to tip over a strike from . Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half.

Egyptian forward scored the winning goal with a close-range finish in the 54th minute.

In the 75th minute, equalized the game with a header but the goal was disallowed for offside after a --VAR-- review. Mesut Ozil entered the game in the second half. A free-kick from him was also saved by .

The game ended with a 1-0 score in Kadikoy.

Following this result, Galatasaray climbed to Super Lig's top spot with 48 points, ahead of second-place Fenerbahce on goal difference.



