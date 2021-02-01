Fenerbahce sign Irfan Can Kahveci from Basaksehir

The club confirmed their new signing on Twitter.

"Welcome to our family Irfan Can Kahveci," it said.

It also shared a video in the same tweet of coffee beans and traditional Turkish coffee as the player's family name "Kahveci" means 'coffee maker' in Turkish.

In addition, Fenerbahce's winter signing from Arsenal, Mesut Ozil also greeted Kahveci on social media.

"Welcome to the Fenerbahce family Irfan Can Kahveci," Ozil tweeted.

Turkish international Kahveci helped Medipol Basaksehir win their first ever Turkish league title last season.

He tallied 19 goals and 16 assists in 150 appearances for Basaksehir.

Kahveci was Basaksehir's player in 2017-2021.