Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce fall 2 points behind Besiktas in Super Lig

Fenerbahce fall 2 points behind Besiktas in Super Lig

Fenerbahce fell two points behind leaders Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig after a 1-1 draw Thursday against Demir Grup Sivasspor.

Fenerbahçe Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 22 Ocak 2021 Cuma 09:25
Fenerbahce fall 2 points behind Besiktas in Super Lig

Sivasspor's Mustapha Yatabare scored the opener in minute 18 at Yeni 4 Eylul stadium.

Fenerbahce leveled on a penalty shot by in minute 45. The teams failed to score in the second half.

Fenerbahce remained in second place with 39 points, while Sivasspor are in the 12th spot with 24 points in the Turkish Super Lig standings.

Besiktas are at top of the Super Lig with 41 points.

Week 20 results:

- Medipol Basaksehir: 2-0

Goztepe - Genclerbirligi: 4-0

Trabzonspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 3-1

Caykur Rizespor - : 3-0

Atakas Hatayspor - : 1-2

- Yukatel Denizlispor: 6-1

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor - : 1-1

Fatih Karagumruk - Besiktas: 1-4

MKE Ankaragucu - Kasimpasa: 1-0

- Fenerbahce: 1-1



SON DAKİKA