Fenerbahce fall 2 points behind Besiktas in Super Lig

Sivasspor's Mustapha Yatabare scored the opener in minute 18 at Yeni 4 Eylul stadium.

Fenerbahce leveled on a penalty shot by Enner Valencia in minute 45. The teams failed to score in the second half.

Fenerbahce remained in second place with 39 points, while Sivasspor are in the 12th spot with 24 points in the Turkish Super Lig standings.

Besiktas are at top of the Super Lig with 41 points.

Week 20 results:

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Medipol Basaksehir: 2-0

Goztepe - Genclerbirligi: 4-0

Trabzonspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 3-1

Caykur Rizespor - Gaziantep FK: 3-0

Atakas Hatayspor - Yeni Malatyaspor: 1-2

Galatasaray - Yukatel Denizlispor: 6-1

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 1-1

Fatih Karagumruk - Besiktas: 1-4

MKE Ankaragucu - Kasimpasa: 1-0

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Fenerbahce: 1-1