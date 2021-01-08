Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce beat Alanyaspor, jump to 2nd place

Fenerbahce defeated 2-1 to climb to second spot in Turkish Super Lig standings.

Sinan Gumus opened the scoring for Fenerbahce with his classy goal in the 12th minute at .

In the 65th minute, Fenerbahce were awarded a penalty but missed the penalty. Five minutes later, the Istanbul side doubled the lead when Greek player scored his team's second goal.

found a goal with Senegalese forward Khouma Babacar's penalty kick in the 81st minute. The game ended with a 2-1 score in Istanbul.

Second-place Fenerbahce increased their points to 32, while Alanyaspor are currently in fourth place with 30 points.

Matchday 17 results:

Tuesday:

- MKE Ankaragucu: 2-0

- 2-2

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - : 4-3

Wednesday:

Yukatel Denizlispor - : 0-1

Medipol Basaksehir - Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor: 1-0

Genclerbirligi - Atakas Hatayspor: 3-1

Trabzonspor - Goztepe: 1-0

Besiktas - Caykur Rizespor: 6-0

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Fatih Karagumruk: 3-1

Thursday:

Fenerbahce - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 2-1

