Fenerbahce beat Alanyaspor, jump to 2nd place

Sinan Gumus opened the scoring for Fenerbahce with his classy goal in the 12th minute at Ulker Stadium.

In the 65th minute, Fenerbahce were awarded a penalty but Enner Valencia missed the penalty. Five minutes later, the Istanbul side doubled the lead when Greek player Dimitris Pelkas scored his team's second goal.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor found a goal with Senegalese forward Khouma Babacar's penalty kick in the 81st minute. The game ended with a 2-1 score in Istanbul.

Second-place Fenerbahce increased their points to 32, while Alanyaspor are currently in fourth place with 30 points.

Matchday 17 results:

Tuesday:

Gaziantep FK - MKE Ankaragucu: 2-0

Yeni Malatyaspor - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 2-2

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Galatasaray: 4-3

Wednesday:

Yukatel Denizlispor - Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 0-1

Medipol Basaksehir - Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor: 1-0

Genclerbirligi - Atakas Hatayspor: 3-1

Trabzonspor - Goztepe: 1-0

Besiktas - Caykur Rizespor: 6-0

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Fatih Karagumruk: 3-1

Thursday:

Fenerbahce - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 2-1