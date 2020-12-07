Fenerbahce beat Denizlispor 2-0 in away game

Playing at Denizli Ataturk stadium, Fenerbahce's Papiss Cisse scored the opener with a close-range finish in the ninth minute.

In minute 40, Gokhan Gonul doubled the lead with a header for the Istanbul side. The first half ended 2-0.

Yukatel Denizlispor were awarded a penalty after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review in the 52nd minute but Radoslaw Murawski missed the penalty .

Fenerbahce defender Serdar Aziz was shown a yellow card for arguing with the referee over the VAR decision. The VAR determined that Aziz touched the ball with his hand inside the penalty area so Aziz was sent off after his second yellow card.

The third-place Fenerbahce increased their points to 23, while Yukatel Denizlispor slipped to the 20th spot with six points.

Week 11 results:

Friday:

Besiktas - Kasimpasa: 3-0

Saturday:

Goztepe - Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 1-1

Genclerbirligi - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 2-1

Yeni Malatyaspor - Medipol Basaksehir: 1-1

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor: 2-0

Galatasaray - Atakas Hatayspor: 3-0

Sunday:

Fatih Karagumruk - Caykur Rizespor: 2-1

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - MKE Ankaragucu: 1-0

Yukatel Denizlispor - Fenerbahce: 0-2

Monday:

Trabzonspor - Demir Grup Sivasspor