Fenerbahce stunned at home by Konyaspor

Konyaspor broke the deadlock in the second half, scoring the opener in minute 67 at Ulker Stadium when Serbian midfielder Marko Jevtovic fired a spectacular volley.

In minute 78, Konyaspor doubled the lead as Ukrainian forward Artem Kravets finished in the penalty area. Konyaspor secured the shutout win in the week 8 match to shock the home team and give Fenerbahce their first league loss of the 2020-21 season.

Fenerbahce's four-match win streak in the league also ended. The Yellow Canaries moved to second place in the league table with 17 points.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - a club from the Turkish Mediterranean - have 17 points but currently leads the standings with goal average. Konyaspor moved up to the 10th spot with 9 points.

Saturday's results:

Kasimpasa - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 2-2

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Goztepe: 1-1

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Trabzonspor: 1-1

Fenerbahce - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 0-2