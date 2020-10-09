Fenerbahce beat city rivals Efes 80-71

Nando de Colo led the team with 20 points and seven rebounds at the Sinan Erdem Dome.

Lorenzo Brown contributed with 17 points and Jan Vesely posted a double-double with 13 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

Krunoslav Simon lead all scorers with 24 points in the losing effort. Rodrigue Beaubois added 11 points.

Anadolu Efes have now lost the first two games in the 2020-2021 season while Fenerbahce Beko recorded a second consecutive win.

Thursday's results:

CSKA Moscow (Russia) - Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (Israel): 76-72

Real Madrid (Spain) - Valencia Basket (Spain): 77-93