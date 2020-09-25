Haberler Fenerbahçe Mbwana Samatta joins Fenerbahce

The Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce confirmed Friday the signing of .

Fenerbahce and Samatta reached an agreement on a four-year deal, the Istanbul club said in a statement.

The Tanzanian forward will play on loan this season and the club will pay his transfer fee at the end of the campaign, Fenerbahce added. The club will pay England's €6 million ($7 million) during the contract and a maximum of € 750,000 depending on the sportive results.

The 27-year-old previously played for Belgium's Genk and the English side Aston Villa. He also helped Genk win one Belgian First Division A title and one Belgian Super Cup trophy.

Samatta scored 76 goals and 20 assists in 191 games for Genk.


