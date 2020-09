Fenerbahce said that Potuk, whose contract was set to end in June 2022, and the club have mutually agreed to part ways.

After joining Fenerbahce in 2013, Potuk scored 17 goals and 28 assists in 214 games for the team.

The 29-year-old also helped Fenerbahce win one Turkish Super Lig title and a Turkish Super Cup trophy. Fenerbahce thanked Potuk for his efforts and wished him success in the future.