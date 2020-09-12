Fenerbahce beat Rizespor 2-1 in 1st game of new season

 BİZE ULAŞIN
Turkish Super Lig title contenders Fenerbahce defeated Caykur Rizespor 2-1 in the first game of the 2020-2021 season on Friday.

Fenerbahce were awarded the penalty after a VAR review but Gokhan Akkan saved 's penalty kick in the 32nd minute.

The half time ended 0-0 at the Caykur Didi Stadium. In the second half, Caykur Rizespor's Milan Skoda scored a powerful header in the 59th minute to give his team a 1-0 lead.

This goal was also recorded as the first goal of the new season in the league. Gokhan Gonul equalized the game with a header in the 76th minute.

In the 87th minute, the away team were given a penalty again and converted the penalty to seal a comeback victory for Fenerbahce.

Week 1 fixtures of the Super Lig are as follows:

Saturday:

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Fatih Karagumruk -

Goztepe - Yukatel Denizlispor

Galatasaray - FK

Sunday:

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Kasimpasa

- Besiktas

Fraport TAV - Genclerbirligi

MKE Ankaragucu - Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor

Monday:

Hatayspor - Medipol Basaksehir