Max Kruse moves to German Bundesliga - Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberleri - Fotomaç
07 Ağustos 2020, Cuma
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Fenerbahçe Max Kruse moves to German Bundesliga

moves to

Max Kruse moves to German Bundesliga

forward will join on Friday after completing a medical check, the announced Thursday.

"I'm happy to be playing in the again and to get to know a cool new club like Union, who have developed really well in recent years," Kruse said on the club's website.

"It was important for me to switch to a club that completely convinces and challenges me. During the conversations with those responsible at Union I felt immediately comfortable, that's why I decided to join Union," he added.

Kruse, 32, unilaterally canceled his contract in June citing unpaid salary.

Fenerbahce said his move was unfair and baseless and the club would take the case to the sports court. The forward joined Fenerbahce in July 2019 and produced seven goals with eight assists in 23 appearances during the 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, completed the 2019-20 season in the 11th spot with 41 points.



  1. 07.08.2020
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Max Kruse moves to German Bundesliga haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.


Turkuvaz olarak kişisel verilerinizi işliyor, aynı zamanda kanunlarda öngörülen teknik ve idari tedbirleri alarak bu verilerinizin korunması için elimizden gelen tüm çabayı gösteriyoruz. İşlenen kişisel verilerinize ilişkin aydınlatma metnine veri politikası sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz.
SON DAKİKA