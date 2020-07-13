Sivasspor beat Fenerbahce to cement 3rd spot

Sivasspor took the lead in the ninth minute at the Ulker Stadium as Ivorian forward Arouna Kone scored a penalty, 1-0.

Home team Fenerbahce pulled level in the 27th minute as Turkish winger Deniz Turuc skipped Sivasspor goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa to score the equalizer for his team, 1-1.

In the 44th minute, the visitors made it 2-1 as Sivasspor's Turkish midfielder Emre Kilinc had a through ball to the net for the winner.

Thanks to the first-half goals, Sivasspor secured the victory in Istanbul.

Third in place, Sivasspor boosted their points to 57 as the 2019-20 season will conclude in two weeks.

Having lost Sunday's match, Fenerbahce came seventh with 50 points.

In the next match, the Yellow Canaries will visit rivals Besiktas for a derby.

Results:

Goztepe - Genclerbirligi: 1-3

MKE Ankaragucu - Galatasaray: 1-0

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 1-0

Fenerbahce - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 1-2