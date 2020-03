Fenerbahce part ways with coach Ersun Yanal

Yanal's contract ended with mutual consent following his request, the club said in a statement on its website.

Fenerbahce will face Trabzonspor in the Turkish Cup semi-final match -- Yanal's last match at the helm -- on Tuesday.

The football club, whose name comes from Fenerbahce neighborhood of Istanbul, have gone winless in the last five league matches, and currently rank on the 7th place with 39 points.