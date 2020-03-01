Fenerbahce salvage point with Miha Zajc's late goal - Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberleri - Fotomaç
F.Bahce dropped critical two points in the title race!

Fenerbahce salvaged a point over with 's stoppage time equalizer in Saturday's clash. Antalyaspor's midfielder Hakan Ozmert was dismissed after he was shown a red card in the stoppage time.

Fenerbahce salvaged a point over with 's stoppage time equalizer in Saturday's clash.

Vedat Muriqi scored a goal in the 35th minute to give Fenerbahce a 1-0 lead at the Antalya Stadium. The Kosovo international recorded his 13th goal in the league this season. In the second half, Antalyaspor pulled off a comeback with Amilton and Hakan Ozmert's goals as former forward made a huge contribution to home team's lead with two assists. Miha Zajc's stoppage time equalizer clinched a 2-2 draw for Fenerbahce against the home team.

Antalyaspor's Turkish midfielder Hakan Ozmert was dismissed after he was shown a red card in the stoppage time. Fenerbahce dropped critical two points in the title race, have gone winless in last five league matches and currently sit in the seventh place with 39 points.

Antalyaspor are in 11th spot with 26 points.

