Fenerbahce Beko eye Real Madrid clash in EuroLeague

Turkey's Fenerbahce Beko are set to face Real Madrid in a key game in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Thursday.

Fenerbahce Beko are now in the 9th spot with 11-13 win/loss record, seeking a home win to move upwards in the standings as only the first eight teams will be in the playoffs once the season ends in April.

Real Madrid won 18 games in 24 rounds to be in the second place.

In the regular season's first bout, Real Madrid toppled Fenerbahce Beko 81-77 in Spain.

Thursday's match in Istanbul's Ulker Sports and Event Hall will tip off at 8.45 p.m. local time (1745 GMT).

A Turkish team, Anadolu Efes have been leading the EuroLeague regular season with 21 wins and 3 losses as the Istanbul club clinched to qualify for the next stage.

Anadolu Efes on Friday will take on Germany's Bayern Munich, who come last in EuroLeague.

The game at Audi Dome will start at 8.30 p.m. local time in Germany (1930 GMT).



Thursday's fixtures:

Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) - ALBA Berlin (Germany)

Olympiacos (Greece) - LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (France)

Fenerbahce Beko (Turkey) - Real Madrid (Spain)

AX Armani Exchange Milan (Italy) - Khimki Moscow Region (Russia)

KIROLBET Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (Spain) - Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania)

Friday:

Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade (Serbia) - CSKA Moscow (Russia)

Bayern Munich (Germany) - Anadolu Efes (Turkey)

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens (Greece) - Barcelona (Spain)

Valencia Basket (Spain) - Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv (Israel)