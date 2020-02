Fenerbahce to take on Zenit in EuroLeague game

In a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague basketball game, Fenerbahce Beko will face Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

Zenit will host the Round 23 game -- set to start at 1700GMT at the Yubileyny Sports Palace.

The Istanbul club currently sit ninth the EuroLeague table after recording five wins in their last six games.

They are one win away from the playoff zone.

Zenit are ranking 17th with a 7-15 win/loss record.

Earlier, the Russian team beat Fenerbahce Beko 84-81 in the Round 15 at Ulker Sports Arena in Istanbul.