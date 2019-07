US forward Williams joins Fenerbahce Beko

Turkish basketball powerhouse Fenerbahce Beko signed U.S. forward Derrick Williams from Germany's Bayern Munich, the club said on Thursday.

Fenerbahce stated on website that the club inked one-year contract with 28-year-old Williams, who plays as small and power forward.

Last season Williams averaged 13.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 29 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague appearances.

Before Bayern Munich, Williams had played for many NBA franchises such as Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

This summer Fenerbahce Beko strengthened their squad with French stars Nando De Colo and Leo Westermann.