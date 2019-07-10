Oklahoma ready to hear offers for Westbrook

The Oklahoma City Thunder will listen the trade offers for All-Star guard Russell Westbrook after he played 11 seasons with the franchise, an NBA insider said late on Monday.

Citing league sources, Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter that Westbrook was "welcoming the idea" of a trade that would end his 11-year tenure with Oklahoma, adding that one candidate expressing interest was the Miami Heat, a destination that "appeals to Westbrook."



Westbrook -- who has a $170 million contract over the next four years with his current team -- is interested in joining the Miami Heat to play with eight-time All-Star Jimmy Butler who was recently traded to the franchise.

The Oklahoma City Thunder decided to rebuild the team this season following All-Star forward Paul George's departure on July 6.

Last week, after Kawhi Leonard's decision, the Los Angeles Clippers also announced that they traded for Paul George in exchange of two players and seven draft picks.

The 30-year-old Westbrook was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player in the 2016–17 season.

The eight-time NBA All-Star averaged 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists in 73 games with the Thunder last season, recording 34 triple-doubles.

In free agent news, Avery Bradley signed a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for $9.7 million on Monday.

Bradley averaged 12.0 points per game and 1 steal in 522 games he played throughout his career, for the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies.