Atletico Madrid break club record for Felix

Spanish La Liga club Atletico Madrid confirmed the signing of Portuguese forward Joao Felix from Portuguese football powerhouse Benfica late Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid announced the club's new transfer with a special video on social media.

Spanish club will pay €126 million / $142 million to Benfica for Felix, whose release fee was €120 million/ $135 million, meaning the teenager forward became the most expensive player in the club's history.

Felix also became the most expensive Portuguese footballer in history.

In addition, the young forward sits at fifth place in the most highest paid footballer list following Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

During his first professional season,19-year-old forward scored 20 goals in 43 games with Benfica in all competitions.