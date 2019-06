Efes one win away from Turkish league title

Istanbul-based basketball team Anadolu Efes beat city rivals Fenerbahce Beko 86-76 at home on Monday to lead the Turkish basketball league finals series 3-2.

After the victory in the Game 5, Anadolu Efes are only one win away from the league title.

Anadolu Efes' forward Adrien Moerman produced 26 points while teammate Bryant Dunston tallied 19 points in Istanbul derby.

The home team dominated the game to win the match with 10-point margin.

The first team to rack up four wins will clinch the Turkish basketball league champion title.

The sixth game of the series will be held at Istanbul's Ulker Sports Arena on Wednesday.