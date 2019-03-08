Real Madrid beat Fenerbahce Beko

Real Madrid defeated Fenerbahce Beko 101-86 late Thursday in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season match.

At home in Madrid, the two finalists from last season met again as defending champions Real beat the league leader.

Despite losing against the rival Spanish club, the Turkish giants maintained their lead in the EuroLeague regular season.

Both teams had already qualified for the playoffs.

Real Madrid's top scorer Anthony Randolph contributed 21 points, two rebounds and two assists while Fenerbahce Beko's top scorer Kostas Sloukas had 15 points, one rebound and seven assists.

Fenerbahce Beko currently top the league with 21 wins and only four losses.

With tonight's win, Real Madrid are in third spot in the standings with 19 wins and six defeats.

Besides Fenerbahce Beko and Real Madrid, Russian giants CSKA Moscow will also be in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Darussafaka Tekfen lost against Greece's Panathinaikos 67-91 at home tonight.

Sixteen teams are competing in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague -- four Spanish, three Turkish, two Russian and two Greek teams and one team each from Germany, Italy, Israel, Lithuania and Montenegro.

Turkey is represented by Anadolu Efes, Fenerbahce Beko and Darussafaka Tekfen.

The regular season is being played from Oct. 11, 2018 to April 5, 2019 with the top eight advancing to the playoffs.

The playoffs will take place between April 16 and 30.

Winners will advance to the Final Four to be held on May 17-19 at Fernando Buesa Arena in the Spanish city of Vitoria-Gasteiz in single-elimination matchups.