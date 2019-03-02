Fenerbahce wins Women's Turkish Cup
02 Mart 2019, Cumartesi
Fenerbahce wins Women's Turkish Cup

Fenerbahce claims Women’s title by beating BOTAS 60-53 in final

Istanbul basketball team Fenerbahce won the Women's by beating Adana's BOTAS 60-53 on Saturday.
Fenerbahce's Kelsey Plum made a major contribution to the victory by scoring 12 points. Nicole Hartley and Ayse Cora also took 20 points in total.
For BOTAS, Elizabeth Williams scored 15 points, and Tijana Krivacevic scored 11.
Following Saturday's victory, Fenerbahce claimed the trophy from Abdullah Erin, governor of southeastern city of Sanliurfa, and Omer Onan of the Turkish Basketball Federation.
Fenerbahce's Kia Vaughn got the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy for her performance.

