Fenerbahce wins Women's Turkish Cup
Fenerbahce claims Women’s Turkish Cup title by beating BOTAS 60-53 in final
Istanbul basketball team Fenerbahce won the Women's Turkish Cup by beating Adana's BOTAS 60-53 on Saturday.
Fenerbahce's Kelsey Plum made a major contribution to the victory by scoring 12 points. Nicole Hartley and Ayse Cora also took 20 points in total.
For BOTAS, Elizabeth Williams scored 15 points, and Tijana Krivacevic scored 11.
Following Saturday's victory, Fenerbahce claimed the trophy from Abdullah Erin, governor of southeastern city of Sanliurfa, and Omer Onan of the Turkish Basketball Federation.
Fenerbahce's Kia Vaughn got the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy for her performance.
- 02.03.2019
