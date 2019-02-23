Fenerbahce beat Darussafaka in Turkish derby

Turkish Airlines Euroleague regular season leaders Fenerbahce Beko defeated Darussafaka Tekfen 97-75 in the Turkish derby Friday.

The two Turkish teams squared off in an Istanbul showdown in the season's 23rd round.

Fenerbahce's Ali Muhammed and Marco Guduric lead all scores, each with 16 points.

Fenerbahce Beko currently leads the league at 20-3 and already qualified for the playoffs.

It has been rough going for Darussafaka Tekfen who sits at the bottom with only 3 wins and 20 losses.

On Thursday, Anadolu Efes beat Greece's Olympiakos 75-65 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.

The Turkish team maintained its grip on fourth place in the standings with 15 wins and 8 losses.

Sixteen teams are competing in the Turkish Airlies Euroleague -- four Spanish, three Turkish, two Russian and two Greek teams and one team each from Germany, Italy, Israel, Lithuania and Montenegro.

Turkey is represented by Anadolu Efes, Fenerbahce Beko and Darussafaka Tekfen.

The regular season is played Oct. 11, 2018 to April 5, 2019 with the top eight advancing to the playoffs.

The playoffs will take place between April 16-30. Winners will advance to the Final Four to be played May 17-19 in single-elimination matchups.