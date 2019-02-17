Fenerbahce Beko wins Turkish Cup

Istanbul based basketball giants Fenerbahce Beko won Turkish Cup after beating city rivals Anadolu Efes 80-70 on Sunday.

Fenerbahce Beko's Italian star Luigi Datome had major contributions to the victory as he scored 22 points. Datome also took seven rebounds.

The other Fenerbahce Beko regular, Greek playmaker Kostas Sloukas produced 19 points and eight assists.

Fenerbahce Beko captain Meli·h Mahmutoglu racked up 10 points.

In Anadolu Efes, French forward Adrien Moerman scored 18 points and had eight rebounds.

Anadolu Efes' Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic played with 16 points.

In addition to Moerman and Micic, Anadolu Efes' US center Bryant Dunston tallied 15 points and took four rebounds but they couldn't avoid the loss in the final held in capital Ankara.

Following the Sunday's victory, Fenerbahce Beko claimed the trophy for the sixth time.

Datome was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy for his performance.

Turkey's Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu congratulated Fenerbahce Beko for their success.

"I congratulate Fenerbahce Beko players and coaching staff sincerely, who won the Turkish Cup after beating their opponents 80-70," Kasapoglu said in his message on the ministry's website.

Kasapoglu also paid tribute to the Turkish Cup runners-up Anadolu Efes for their efforts.