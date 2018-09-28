F.Bahçe eyes mid season transfer window to end Ayew deal – Fotomaç – 28 Eylül 2018
    28 Eylül 2018, Cuma
    CANLI ENGLISH

    F.Bahçe eyes mid season transfer window to end Ayew deal

    Starting with an unexpectedly bad performance to the new season, is planning to bounce back with mid season transfer window.

    After picking up only 7 points in the first 6 league games, Yellow Canaries are 13th in league standing.

    The yellow-and-Blues also faced a heavy loss of 4-1 against Croatian team Dinamo Zagreb in their first UEFA Europa League game resulting great disturbance among fans.

    However, is looking for January 4th, start of mid season transfer window, to pick things up and get back on track.

    First target on Fenerbahçe's list is . Ayew is on loan from Premier League club Swansea for one season. Fenerbahçe expects to end the deal with Swansea for less than 12 million euros.

