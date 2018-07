Fenerbahce sign Lakers guard Ennis

Istanbul basketball heavyweights Fenerbahce on Thursday signed Tyler Ennis, a Canadian guard who has been playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Fenerbahce announced the signing on their website, saying that the NBA's Ennis, 23, inked a one-year deal plus an option for an additional year.

Last season, in 54 games for the Lakers, Ennis averaged 4.1 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Earlier this month Fenerbahce signed another NBA player, Joffrey Lauvergne from the San Antonio Spurs.