Fenerbahce lost 2-3 at home to Akhisarspor

Fenerbahce was defeated at home 2-3 by Akhisarspor on Sunday evening, losing their first ever home game in nine matches.

Akhisarspor, despite Fenerbahce's pressure, found two goals in the first half with Serginho Mineiro and Evgen Seleznyov.

In the second half, the Yellow Canaries' attacking midfielder Giuliano's header cut Akhisar's lead to 2-1, but the Manisa team responded with their own header, thanks to Daniel Larsson.

Forward Aatif Chahechouhe's 67th minute goal again cut the lead to one, but it was not enough as Akhisarspor got three points.

Fenerbahce stayed at 44 points with the loss, they are now six points behind leaders Galatasaray and second-placed Medipol Basaksehir.

The Yellow Canaries suffered their first loss in the last nine home matches, as they could not complete the comeback.

In the 2017/2018, Fenerbahce also could not comeback to win the matches that they were down, they lost four and drew five times.

This is the first time that Fenerbahce lost back-to-back matches in the league since the 2013/2014 season.

The League's 24th match week will end on Monday evening with Trabzonspor hosting Besiktas.