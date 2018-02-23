Fenerbahce defeat Olimpia Milano, 89-70
Second quarter outburst gives Fenerbahce Dogus 16th victory of season in Turkish Airlines Euroleague
Fenerbahce Dogus defeated Olimpia Milano 89-70 on Thursday evening in the Turkish Airlines Euroleague's regular season match.
The match in Istanbul's Ulker Sports Hall saw a 25-13 second quarter score in favor of Fenerbahce Dogus, propelling an easy victory -- their 16th in 23 matches of regular season.
Jason Thompson scored a team-high of 15 points, while Brad Wannamaker (11), Kostas Sloukas (13) and James Nunnaly (11) all added double-figure points in the win.
For the Italian side, former Galatasaray player Vladimir Micov's game-high of 19 points was not enough.
In the first match of the evening, CSKA Moscow defeated Baskonia Vitoria 93-86 to become the first team to clinch the playoff spot.
CSKA Moscow tops the Euroleague standings with 18 wins and 5 losses in 23 matches.
